GW Center for Cyber and Homeland Security Call for New Class of Senior Fellows

The GW Center for Cyber and Homeland Security (CCHS) at the George Washington University is pleased to announce that it is currently seeking applicants for a new class of senior fellows for a two-year term that will begin in the fall of 2017. The Center is a leading think tank that carries out independent and non-partisan policy analysis and research on homeland security, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity issues.

CCHS's cadre of non-resident senior fellows are a distinguished group of policy experts and practitioners in the areas of cyber and homeland security, drawn from the private sector, government, academia and the non-profit sector. The list of current senior fellows can be found at this link: http://cchs.gwu.edu/senior-fellows.

CCHS senior fellows are active participants in the work of the Center. For the new cohort, CCHS is looking to place its senior fellows into two groups: one focused on cybersecurity and the impacts of technology on national security; the second on homeland security and counterterrorism-related issues. All senior fellows will be expected to be active participants in contribution to the Center's policy and research agenda in these areas, including by participating in events, writing and publishing policy papers; and engaging in outreach with the news media and other stakeholders.

In order to apply to be a CCHS senior fellow for the new 2017-2019 term, please send a cover letter and CV or resume by email (cchs@email.gwu.edu) by no later than 6pm EST on Monday, July 10, 2017. The cover letter should detail the applicant's areas of expertise, as well as specific objectives in seeking to become a senior fellow. In the letter, applicants are encouraged to propose one or more topics for an initial event, report or project where they may want to focus their efforts.

CCHS senior fellows will be selected on the basis of their individual expertise, professional accomplishment, and stated objectives with respect to utilizing the senior fellow role in support of the Center's priorities. Note that senior fellows are not employees of the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security or the George Washington University.

If you have any questions, contact the Center by e-mail at cchs@email.gwu.edu