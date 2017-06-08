The Best Online Schools for Master's in Cybersecurity Degree

OnlineSchoolsCenter.com has released their picks of the 20 best online schools for Master's in Cybersecurity degree programs. In gathering data from numerous websites, emphasis was placed upon the diversity and quality of course work, reputation of institution, format of online course delivery, and the success of students in graduating.

A master's degree in cybersecurity equips graduates to prevent and detect such attacks in the interests of personal, economic and national privacy and security.

According to researcher, Jared Goff, "Cyber-crime and cyber warfare are ever present and growing threats as every area of private, social, economic, governmental and military information is located, preserved and exchanged using electronic networks. Cybersecurity experts are, therefore, in increasing demand. This explains why the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts rapid growth in this field over the next decade. In order to meet this growth, colleges and universities are developing and offering excellent online degree programs to meet the growing and rapidly evolving cybersecurity needs."

The 20 online cybersecurity master's degree programs combine academic excellence with a proven track record of student retention and graduation. In no particular order, they are:

Iowa State University; Ames, Iowa University of Denver ; Denver, Colorado Depaul University; Chicago, Illinois University of Alabama-Birmingham: Collat School of Business; Birmingham, Alabama Regis University; Denver, Colorado Robert Morris University; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Syracuse University; Syracuse, New York George Washington University; Washington , District of Columbia Lewis University; Romeoville, Illinois Boston University; Boston, Massachusetts Saint Leo University; Saint Leo, Florida Florida Institute of Technology; Melbourne, Florida Norwich University Online; Northfield, Vermont Brandeis University; Waltham, Massachusetts Northeastern University; Boston, Massachusetts Northwestern University; Evanston, Illinois Penn State World Campus; University Park, Pennsylvania Liberty University Online; Lynchburg, Virginia Nova Southeastern University; Fort Lauderdale, Florida Maryville University; St. Louis, Missouri

