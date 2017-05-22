PhysicalPhysical SecuritySecurity Newswire

Fighting Hate Crime in Canada with Security Infrastructure

May 22, 2017
Kylie Bull
The Canadian government is doubling investments to help communities at risk protect themselves from hate-motivated crimes. The government committed additional funding of CAD$5 million over five years in support of the Communities at Risk: Security Infrastructure Program (SIP), which supports communities to enhance security infrastructure against hate-motivated crimes.

When combined with existing funding, SIP will invest up to CAD$10 million over the next five years. Each year, CAD$2 million will be available to help support not-for-profit organizations make security improvements. This investment builds on recent work to broaden access to the program.

Since December 2016, improvements have been made to make the program more responsive to the needs of communities. This includes a wider range of costs considered for SIP funding allowing communities to implement security measures both inside and outside of their facilities, and all not-for-profit organizations linked to a community at risk to apply for funding. Additionally, changes to the application process ensure that funding decisions are provided to applicants within four months of the close of each call for proposal.

On example is the Petah Tikva Anshe Castilla Congregation (Orthodox Synagogue) in Toronto which was approved for a contribution of up to $18,266 through SIP to invest in security improvements, including a closed circuit television surveillance system and perimeter fencing.

Kylie Bull began her career in television news at ITN in the UK before moving to print journalism. She has been an editor at IHS Jane's for sixteen years, where she continues today, and was recently the managing editor at Homeland Security Today. Bull has reported on a wide variety of security, geopolitical and counterterrorism subjects and has interviewed world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

