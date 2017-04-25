What Certifications Will Security Leaders Strive to Achieve in 2017? CPP Leads the Way

According to a Security magazine poll, the Certified Protection Professional (CPP) certification from ASIS International is at the top of 30% of security leaders’ lists of what certifications they plan to obtain this year. The CPP was closely followed by the CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional, from (ISC)2).

More specialized certifications, such as those for healthcare (HCISPP) or cloud security (CCSP) were less popular, and only 1% of survey respondents said they planned to achieve the Certified Master Anti-terrorism Specialist certification (CMAS) from the Anti-Terrorism Accreditation Board.

However, 21% of respondents said they aimed to achieve other certifications, and as there are more than 100 security certifications available, many of which are highly specialized, this is not surprising. Many security professionals are weighing their options carefully regarding which certifications are worth their time and effort to achieve, and which are the most valuable to their desired career path.

