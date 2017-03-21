World Happiness Report 2017: Who's Happy and Who Isn't?

Norway jumped three spots and displaced three-time winner Denmark to take the title of "world's happiest country" for 2017.

Denmark has won the title three of the four times the report has been issued, while Switzerland has won the title just once.

The United States came in 14th place, dropping one place from last year.

Other superpowers didn't fare better than Northern Europe either.

Germany came in 16th place for the second year, while the United Kingdom moved up four spots to 19th place and Russia moved up seven spots to 49th place. Japan moved up two spots to 51st place, while China moved up four spots to 79th place.

People in the Central African Republic are unhappiest with their lives, according to the survey of 155 countries, followed by Burundi (154), Tanzania (153), Syria (152) and Rwanda (151).