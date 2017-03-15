Visa Explores Payments with Sunglasses

Visa unveiled a payment-enabled sunglasses prototype at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

The pair of sunglasses are almost identical to their non-tech counterpart, except for a tiny chip on its side. To pay, a person takes off the glasses and taps them on a Visa near field communication (NFC) enabled terminal. No card is swiping required.

The system is tailor made; hence, it will accommodate every user.

Visa said there are currently no plans to launch the payment sunglasses worldwide.

Chris Curtin, Visa's chief brand and innovation marketing officer at Visa, said: “It ties back to our tagline of everywhere you want to be. Without it, it’s hard for us to fulfill our tagline.”

In the past, Visa has experimented with other wearable ways to pay, including payment-enabled rings and wristbands.

