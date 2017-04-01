Fits Multiple Lighting Demands
Flexible Intensifier® Technology series cameras from Speco Technologies
This six-camera series is designed to fit any lighting application: color in low light, monochrome without IR LEDs in low light, and monochrome with adaptive IRs in almost complete darkness. Each model offers additional unique features. The O4FD5M dome model (pictured) supports up to 4MP resolution in a 16:9 widescreen format, and it offers a 2.8-12mm motorized auto-focus lens, H.265 compression, and a buit-in heater.
Learn more at specotech.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine.