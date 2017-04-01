Industry InnovationsTechnologies

Fits Multiple Lighting Demands

April 1, 2017
Flexible Intensifier® Technology series cameras from Speco Technologies

This six-camera series is designed to fit any lighting application: color in low light, monochrome without IR LEDs in low light, and monochrome with adaptive IRs in almost complete darkness. Each model offers additional unique features. The O4FD5M dome model (pictured) supports up to 4MP resolution in a 16:9 widescreen format, and it offers a 2.8-12mm motorized auto-focus lens, H.265 compression, and a buit-in heater.

