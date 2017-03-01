Industry InnovationsTechnologiesPhysicalPhysical SecurityISC West

ISC West 2017 Product Preview: New Technology, Strong Services

March 1, 2017
Claire Meyer
Whether you’re attending ISC West 2017 on your own or with your integrator, or if you’re observing the new security technology arrive from afar, there are many new solutions on the horizon for video surveillance, access management, mobile credentials and much more. We’ve combed through the new security solutions to be announced or showcases this year at ISC West, and we’re presenting a selection of the best and most intriguing here.

 

MAXIMUM MMX Camera from Videotec

MAXIMUM MMX Camera from Videotec
Booth #16121



Security Management System from Vanderbilt

Security Management System from Vanderbilt
Booth #25075



Camera Hardening Software from Razberi

Camera Hardening Software from Razberi
Booth #21135



AutoVu SharpV ALPR from Genetec

AutoVu SharpV ALPR from Genetec
Booth #28055



Laser-Focused Q6155-E PTZ Camera from Axis Communications

Laser-Focused Q6155-E PTZ Camera from Axis Communications
Booth #14051



victor 4.9 VMS from Tyco Security Products

victor 4.9 VMS from Tyco Security Products
Booth #20005



Situational Awareness Platform from Verint

Situational Awareness Platform from Verint
Booth #2097



Panoramic PTZ Camera from Dahua Technology

Panoramic PTZ Camera from Dahua Technology
Booth #14039



Safety Connection from Everbridge

Safety Connection from Everbridge
Booth #3040



Verifact A USB Microphone from Louroe Electronics

Verifact A USB Microphone from Louroe Electronics
Booth #8038



PureIP RC-04 Reader-Controller from ISONAS

PureIP RC-04 Reader-Controller from ISONAS
Booth #5117



SAFE Sports and Events Access Manager from Quantum Secure

SAFE Sports and Events Access Manager from Quantum Secure
Booth #11063



Claire Meyer is Managing Editor of Security magazine. She joined Security in 2012, after graduating from the University of Missouri in Columbia’s School of Journalism. As Managing Editor, Meyer writes exclusive feature articles for Security and manages the Security eNewsletter, as well as monthly departments such as Global News & Analysis and Industry Innovations.

