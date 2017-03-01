For temporary or limited-engagement events like concerts, sporting events or conventions, the SAFE Sports and Events Access Manager from Quantum Secure can help to provide a high-quality, high-security customer experience. The mobile app solution manages temporary access rights for contractors, vendors, volunteers and other non-ticket holders, and it integrates with IT systems and multiple handheld devices for real-time validation and immediate onboarding and provisioning for a variety of identity types and access permissions.

