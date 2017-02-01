Enhances Cybersecurity and Disaster Recovery Options

The latest version of this unified IP security platform offers a new disaster recovery mode, enhanced levels of authentication and encryption, augmented video archiving and export management capabilities, and new choices of supported access control software. The disaster recovery mode allows the configuration of multiple failover directory servers at remote sites, which can immediately take control so organizations continue to have access to their security platform in the event of a disaster. The platform also offers a “hardened” cybersecurity protocol to protect against hacking and non-authorized internal access.

