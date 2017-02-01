Introduces Suspect Tracking, Video Bookmarks

The latest version of the exacqVision VMS software enables users to track suspects through multiple camera views. Operators can also bookmark video of an incident, which is archived separately from other footage to create a second copy of important video to share. To further conserve bandwidth, the system will blank out video panels when the client has been inactive for a designated amount of time, and the system also offers camera inspection to enable administrators to visually compare camera views to references images and identity cameras needing adjustment.

