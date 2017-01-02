New Missouri Law Makes Fighting and Bullying in Schools a Felony

A new law that took effect in Missouri on Jan. 1 delivers swift punishments for fighting and bullying in schools.

Under the new law, if a student gets in a fight or gets in trouble for bullying, they could now be arrested and face felony charges.

This includes fights on school property and school grounds but also at bus stops and on school buses.

The new law turns a third degree assault, which means causing injury to another person, into a class E felony. Students could be facing jail time if convicted.

A class E felony carries a jail time of up to four years.

If the victim suffers "emotional distress" from harassment, which is also considered a form of bullying, the harassing student could also be charged with a felony.

Schools are also required to report harassment to local police.

http://www.moga.mo.gov/mostatutes/stathtml/56500000541.html