Tom Bossert Named Homeland Security Adviser

Tom Bossert, a former national security aide to President George W. Bush, will serve as Donald Trump's homeland security adviser in the White House.

Bossert is currently a fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Cyber Statecraft Initiative. He was a deputy homeland security adviser in the last year of the Bush administration, when he helped draft the federal government’s first cybersecurity strategy.

He also spent two years as the White House director of infrastructure protection policy, a role that involved management of U.S. critical infrastructure security.