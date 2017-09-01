Cyber Security NewsCyberSecurity Newswire

Most Countries without Cybersecurity Strategy

September 1, 2017
Kylie Bull
KEYWORDS cyberattacks / cybersecurity strategies / international security
Only about half of all countries have a cybersecurity strategy or are in the process of developing one, the International Telecommunication Union reported in its second Global Cybersecurity Index.

The Union, part of the United Nations, said about 38 percent of countries have a published cybersecurity strategy and an additional 12 percent of governments are in the process of developing one.

The Index reports that the top 10 most committed countries include three from Asia and the Pacific, two each from Europe and the Americas, and one from Africa, the Arab States, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

They are, in order:

  1. Singapore
  2. United States
  3. Malaysia
  4. Oman
  5. Estonia
  6. Mauritius
  7. Australia
  8. Georgia
  9. France
  10. Canada

Russia ranked 11th.

In addition to showing the overall cybersecurity commitment of 193 countries, the Index also revealed that nearly one per cent of all emails sent were essentially malicious attacks, the highest rate in recent years.

Kylie Bull began her career in television news at ITN in the UK before moving to print journalism. She has been an editor at IHS Jane's for sixteen years, where she continues today, and was recently the managing editor at Homeland Security Today. Bull has reported on a wide variety of security, geopolitical and counterterrorism subjects and has interviewed world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

