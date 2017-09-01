Cooperation at Sea to Combat Maritime Attacks

The Malaysian Coast Guard (MCG) and Australian Border Force (ABF) have completed Operation Redback VIII; an on-water operation to combat maritime security threats facing both nations, including people smuggling and human trafficking. The operation was held in late July off Kuala Perlis and Kuala Kedah in Malaysia and involved six MCG vessels and more than 50 crew, alongside ABF officers who observed aboard a MCG vessel and from a MCG operations center.

During the operation, MCG inspected a total of 87 vessels and apprehended four vessels and their crew for offences under the Malaysian Fisheries and Immigration Acts.

Operation Redback VIII is part of an ongoing series of Australian Border Force-supported maritime security operations carried out in cooperation with Malaysian authorities.