Security NewswirePorts: Sea, Land, & Air

Cooperation at Sea to Combat Maritime Attacks

Cooperation at Sea
September 1, 2017
Kylie Bull
KEYWORDS border security / human trafficking / international security
Reprints
No Comments

The Malaysian Coast Guard (MCG) and Australian Border Force (ABF) have completed Operation Redback VIII; an on-water operation to combat maritime security threats facing both nations, including people smuggling and human trafficking. The operation was held in late July off Kuala Perlis and Kuala Kedah in Malaysia and involved six MCG vessels and more than 50 crew, alongside ABF officers who observed aboard a MCG vessel and from a MCG operations center.

During the operation, MCG inspected a total of 87 vessels and apprehended four vessels and their crew for offences under the Malaysian Fisheries and Immigration Acts.

Operation Redback VIII is part of an ongoing series of Australian Border Force-supported maritime security operations carried out in cooperation with Malaysian authorities.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Recent Articles by Kylie Bull

UK Hospitals Receive Funding for Cybersecurity

China Creates Secure Communications Network

Most Countries without Cybersecurity Strategy

Biometric Solution to Irregular Migration

Kylie Bull began her career in television news at ITN in the UK before moving to print journalism. She has been an editor at IHS Jane's for sixteen years, where she continues today, and was recently the managing editor at Homeland Security Today. Bull has reported on a wide variety of security, geopolitical and counterterrorism subjects and has interviewed world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.