Protects Outdoor Security Infrastructure from Electrical Surges

DTK-MRJPOEX from Ditek Surge Protection

August 1, 2017
KEYWORDS ASIS International / security systems / security technology / video surveillance
With a NEMA 4X enclosure with weatherproof connectors, the DTK-MRJPOEX from Ditek Surge Protection is built for installation in harsh our outdoor environments. Its multi-stage technology and hybrid design protects Ethernet devices, and when used with STP cabling, it requires no earth ground.

For more information, visit www.diteksurgeprotection.com or ASIS booth #701.

