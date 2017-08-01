Protects Outdoor Security Infrastructure from Electrical Surges
DTK-MRJPOEX from Ditek Surge Protection
With a NEMA 4X enclosure with weatherproof connectors, the DTK-MRJPOEX from Ditek Surge Protection is built for installation in harsh our outdoor environments. Its multi-stage technology and hybrid design protects Ethernet devices, and when used with STP cabling, it requires no earth ground.
For more information, visit www.diteksurgeprotection.com or ASIS booth #701.
