Industry InnovationsAccess ManagementTechnologiesVideo Surveillance

Delivers Security System Control to Remote Devices

ACT365 from Vanderbilt Industries

Delivers Security System Control to Remote Devices
August 1, 2017
KEYWORDS access control / ASIS International / cloud-based security / security management / security technology / video management system
Reprints
No Comments

Cloud-based access control and video management platform ACT365 from Vanderbilt Industries allows live view and video playback, access control reports and alarms with video evidence, and real-time mustering to ensure employees’ safety during an emergency. Users also have the ability to instantly enable or disable cardholders, as well as lock and unlock doors, all from a PC, tablet or smartphone with Internet connectivity.

For more information, visit www.vanderbiltindustries.com or ASIS booth #4261.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.