Delivers Security System Control to Remote Devices
ACT365 from Vanderbilt Industries
Cloud-based access control and video management platform ACT365 from Vanderbilt Industries allows live view and video playback, access control reports and alarms with video evidence, and real-time mustering to ensure employees’ safety during an emergency. Users also have the ability to instantly enable or disable cardholders, as well as lock and unlock doors, all from a PC, tablet or smartphone with Internet connectivity.
For more information, visit www.vanderbiltindustries.com or ASIS booth #4261.
