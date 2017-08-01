Streamlines Key Identity Management Compliance Processes
Symmetry CONNECT from AMAG Technology
Policy-based identity management platform Symmetry™ CONNECT from AMAG Technology ensures that only individuals with the agreed approvals and requirements have access to secure areas for the timeframe needed, helping organizations meet compliance requirements. The platform automates workflows to streamline identity management processes, which also helps to reduce operating costs and improve internal efficiencies. The solution is available as a SaaS cloud-hosted solution or as an on-premise identity management solution.
For more information, visit www.amag.com or ASIS booth #3823.
