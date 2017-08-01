Combines Rugged Design with Built-In Intelligent Video Analytics
MIC IP Fusion 9000i Camera from Bosch
The MIC IP fusion 9000i camera from Bosch offers a unique feature in terms of video analytics: metadata fusion, which fuses the metadata of the camera’s built-in optical and thermal imagers, providing users with full situational awareness regardless of the video stream that an operator is watching. Even if the source of an alarm is not visible in the optical imager stream, the thermal imager will detect and alert the user. The camera also offers video analytics in motion – the moment a moving object or person is detected while the MIC IP camera is panning, tilting or zooming, an operator is alerted or the camera’s Intelligent Tracking feature is triggered.
For more information, visit us.boschsecurity.com or ASIS booth #3333.
