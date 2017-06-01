Cloud Computing Skills Pay the Most
In 2017, the average compensation for cloud computing jobs is $129,743, and IT Security positions are in high demand, averaging $123,063 in total compensation, according to Computerworld’s IT Salary Survey 2017 results. The survey found the hiring outlook remaining steady with 43% of 1,263 IT managers interviewed predicting their companies’ IT staffs to expand this year. The survey said 49% said they expect staffing levels to remain the same. Just 7% said they anticipate a decrease. IT hiring managers are most looking for application development skills (38%) Help Desk/IT support (35%) and security (28%). Annual bonuses and telecommuting are the two most preferred perks of IT professionals according to the survey. Six out of ten managers (61%) say that these two perks are the most valued, followed by company-paid employee attendance at conferences and industry events (52%).
