The Top Cybersecurity Schools

CyberDegrees.org, a Washington, D.C.-based publisher of informational websites on higher education, has ranked the top 20 schools for cybersecurity, based on subject expertise, scholarship opportunities and designation as a national security agency national center of academic excellence in cyber defense.

Specifically, it looked at:

Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) data on computer science program completions Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) data on computer engineering program completions Ponemon Institute’s Report on Best Schools for Cybersecurity NSA CAE designations

Purdue University received the top ranking, specifically for the university’s work in the Purdue Polytechnic Institute Department of Computer and Information Technology and the Center for Education and Research in Information Assurance and Security (CERIAS).

The full list is at http://www.cyberdegrees.org/listings/top-schools/#Best_Cyber_Security