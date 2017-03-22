Legislation Would Give Arrest Powers to Security Officers

Michigan State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud (D-Dearborn) wants to return arrest powers to mall security officers.

Hammoud introduced House Bill 4347 that would provide support to local police by granting additional powers to security officers that have undergone additional licensing and training at the Fairlane Town Center. The bill would amend the Private Security Business and Security Alarm Act.

“The safety of residents and visitors is very important, and is vital to any successful community,” said Hammoud. “Fairlane is a large mall that provides several great opportunities and resources for the community. However, a facility as large as this requires additional security. I am proud to have coordinated with Police Chief Ronald Haddad on the introduction of this legislation, which we believe will help improve safety.”

HB 4347 provides for coordination with the Dearborn Police Department and the security company to allow arrested individuals to be held safely at the mall to await pick up by the police, or for the transport of arrested individuals to the police station. The bill is a reintroduction of legislation from last term, with two additional provisions. One would allow a municipality to opt out of giving security guards arrest powers, and the other would require public notification in the form of a posted sign by entrances. The bill was drafted with the assistance of the Dearborn Police Department.

“I am grateful for the efforts by our legislators to adopt this bill that will greatly enhance public safety within the private sector,” Haddad said. “These partners have proven to be invaluable and will be a benefit for citizen and officer safety alike.”

http://housedems.com/article/hammoud-bill-seeks-enhance-security-fairlane-town-center