Only Half of Global Consumers Trust Businesses to Protect Their Financial, Payments Data

Consumers across the globe are more concerned with protecting their financial and payments information stored on a computer than they are with protecting this data when stored on a mobile wallet, according to data.

The study, "Global Consumer Survey: Consumer Trust and Security Perceptions," from ACI Worldwide, said that only 43 percent of global consumers trust businesses, including restaurants and merchants, to protect their financial data -- while more than 80 percent of global consumers generally believe their mobile wallet data is secure.

Study findings include:

Global consumers are not confident in firms' abilities to protect their stored data; only in the U.S., (54%), India (60%) and Thailand (51%) do consumers report at least 50 percent confidence that their stored data is well-protected

Across all regions, the top security concern is theft by computer hacking (32% in the U.S., 45% in Germany, 37% in Indonesia)

Globally, over 80 percent of consumers think their mobile wallet's personal and financial information is secure

After experiencing fraud or a data breach, 65 percent of consumers indicated they would stop shopping with a given merchant

Consumers are generally willing to interact with organizations to mitigate fraud, overwhelmingly preferring to engage with relevant organizations via mobile device

75 percent of consumers globally are very interested in receiving a call or SMS message to their mobile device to help mitigate fraud.

"This data is a further wakeup call to the broader payments industry, including merchants, banks and financial intermediaries, that we must proactively educate consumers about security measures that are in place -- to allay consumer concerns, which will not only result in enhanced customer experiences, but also help to reduce fraud losses," said Andreas Suma, vice president and global lead, fraud and data, ACI Worldwide. "Moreover, consumers must become more proactive in securing their personal data by using the fraud prevention measures and services offered by their financial institutions."

https://www.aciworldwide.com/fraud-survey