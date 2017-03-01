Microsoft Announces New Cybersecurity Center in Mexico

Microsoft announced the opening of a new cybersecurity center in Mexico.

The Cybersecurity Engagement Center in Mexico will become a local hub for everything cybersecurity, while also working in connection with other Microsoft centers and the Redmond, WA headquarters in sustained efforts against security threats and attacks.

“At Microsoft, we are committed to invest in the region so we can bring our cybersecurity capabilities to customers by identifying current threats that affect the economy’s prosperity. By opening this Cybersecurity Center, we are offering our clients protection from attacks and security risks, as well as ways to detect them and find solutions,” said Jorge Silva, general manager of Microsoft Mexico.

The cybersecurity center will offer services to Mexican customers, in addition to other Latin American countries. It will house security experts from Mexico and Latin America to collaborate with Microsoft engineers in their investigations, and it will also provide training for partners, including authorities and the public sector.

“This new center will work together with Microsoft’s Cybercrime Center in Redmond, Washington. The objective is to help companies and governments with security solutions, which help them in their digital transformation through the international support of the intelligence, data analysis, avant-garde forensics and legal strategies that we offer,” said Jean-Philippe Courtois, executive vice president and president, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations.

Microsoft has also signed a deal with the Mexican Federal Police to work together in investigations involving cyberattacks and threats aimed at local customers.

