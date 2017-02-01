Cyber Security NewsFire & Life SafetyPhysical SecuritySecurity Newswire

The Top 10 Things America Fears

Security newswire default
February 1, 2017
KEYWORDS corruption / government / identity theft / Terrorism
Reprints
No Comments

Chapman University has released its third annual Survey of American Fears, and for the second year in a row, "corruption of government officials" takes the top spot.

"People often fear what they cannot control," a Chapman University sociology professor explains.

Here are the top 10 things Americans were afraid of in 2016:

  • Corruption of government officials: 60.6 percent
  • Terrorist attacks: 41 percent
  • Not having enough money for the future: 39.9 percent
  • Being a victim of terror: 38.5 percent
  • Government restrictions on firearms and ammunition: 38.5 percent
  • People I love dying: 38.1 percent
  • Economic or financial collapse: 37.5 percent
  • Identity theft: 37.1 percent
  • People I love becoming seriously ill: 35.9 percent
  • ObamaCare: 35.5 percent

The complete list is at https://blogs.chapman.edu/wilkinson/2016/10/11/americas-top-fears-2016/

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.