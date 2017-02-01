The Top 10 Things America Fears
Chapman University has released its third annual Survey of American Fears, and for the second year in a row, "corruption of government officials" takes the top spot.
"People often fear what they cannot control," a Chapman University sociology professor explains.
Here are the top 10 things Americans were afraid of in 2016:
- Corruption of government officials: 60.6 percent
- Terrorist attacks: 41 percent
- Not having enough money for the future: 39.9 percent
- Being a victim of terror: 38.5 percent
- Government restrictions on firearms and ammunition: 38.5 percent
- People I love dying: 38.1 percent
- Economic or financial collapse: 37.5 percent
- Identity theft: 37.1 percent
- People I love becoming seriously ill: 35.9 percent
- ObamaCare: 35.5 percent
The complete list is at https://blogs.chapman.edu/wilkinson/2016/10/11/americas-top-fears-2016/
