Security Enterprise ServicesIndustry InnovationsTechnologiesManagementSecurity & Business ResilienceServices Products

Delivers Fast Warning of Real-Time Threats Worldwide

Dashboard for Corporate Security by Dataminr

Delivers Fast Warning of Real-Time Threats Worldwide
August 1, 2017
KEYWORDS ASIS / GSOC / security technology / Situational Awareness / social media monitoring / travel security
Reprints
No Comments

In an emergency, it’s vital for an enterprise to collect information about potentially hazardous events as quickly as possible. Real-time information discovery company Dataminr’s new Dashboard for Corporate Security features an improved user experience designed to help enterprise security leaders get the most out of their account. The updates to the solution include new tabbed navigation, updated alert rows and a new reader pane, and a new “home” tab that provides additional support resources.

For more information, visit www.dataminr.com or ASIS booth #1546.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.