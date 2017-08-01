Delivers Fast Warning of Real-Time Threats Worldwide
Dashboard for Corporate Security by Dataminr
In an emergency, it’s vital for an enterprise to collect information about potentially hazardous events as quickly as possible. Real-time information discovery company Dataminr’s new Dashboard for Corporate Security features an improved user experience designed to help enterprise security leaders get the most out of their account. The updates to the solution include new tabbed navigation, updated alert rows and a new reader pane, and a new “home” tab that provides additional support resources.
For more information, visit www.dataminr.com or ASIS booth #1546.
