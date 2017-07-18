Regent University to Build Cyber Range

Regent University is building a state-of-the-art cyber range training facility.

The Regent Cyber Range will open on Q4 2017 and will offer hands-on training programs where students will acquire the highest level of skills needed for careers in cybersecurity. Regent’s Cyber Range will also be a training hub for enterprises, consultancies, government and military organizations, offering several certificate programs at all levels.

“A severe skill shortage exists in the workforce, while at the same time the threats to our country’s security grow ever more sophisticated,” said Regent’s Chancellor and CEO, Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson. “Regent’s new training center will address the nation’s need for thousands of additional cybersecurity experts to defend government and commercial networks from cyber attacks.”

Regent will utilize the Cyberbit Range platform created by Cyberbit Ltd., a provider of cybersecurity training and simulation platforms. It offers a realistic training experience where trainees are exposed to various attack scenarios and security breaches to improve their hands-on skills. The range can simulate large-scale virtual networks and attacks based on real-world incidents, and can also pinpoint system vulnerabilities and help users develop countermeasures and improved protocols for dealing with cyber attacks on critical network systems. The platform offers numerous security tools and systems, including risk assessment tools, monitoring systems, security information and event management systems, forensic tools and supporting databases, as well as other network, security and cyber components.

Currently, Regent University offers a Master of Science in Cybersecurity, as well as undergraduate degrees in Information Systems Technology, Computer Science, Cyber & Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity.

Early next year, Regent will also host a Cyber Summit (Spring, 2018) featuring industry and government leaders to discuss innovation and future cybersecurity risks. .

www.regent.edu/institutes/cybersecurity