ISACA Launches Real-Time, Real-World Cybersecurity Training Tool

ISACA is changing how cybersecurity training is delivered with the latest additions to its Cybersecurity Nexus (CSX) portfolio of resources—the CSX Training Platform and Assessment Tool.

The CSX Training Platform offers learners an education environment that gives administrators insights into employee performance so organizations can ensure that they hire and retain the best talent on the front lines of cybersecurity defenses.

Historically, organizations have had to rely on training mechanisms that are costly, inaccessible and quickly out-of-date due to the ever-changing threat environment. According to a recent ISACA survey, 52 percent of respondents said they believe traditional cybersecurity training options leave staff only moderately to not-at-all prepared.

The CSX Assessment Tool gives hiring managers a critical resource when it comes to evaluating candidates and filling positions. Human resource departments and supervisors can use the tool to determine if applicants, or current employees, have the necessary hands-on skills for positions or promotions. Candidates respond to real-world threats in a live lab environment, and HR professionals will receive an immediate assessment of their skills, giving them a clear picture of what the candidate can and can’t do.

The CSX Training Platform currently includes up to 100 hours of performance-based learning, divided among beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. It also features virtual versions of ISACA’s three CSX Practitioner courses, the CSX Practitioner Bootcamp, and the Cybersecurity Fundamentals course. The CSX Labs and courses will be updated continuously, and new ones will be added in response to evolving needs of cybersecurity teams and the threat landscape.

“We consistently hear from CISOs around the world that cost and accessibility are significant barriers to getting their employees the hands-on training they need to be effective and advance their capabilities,” said Matt Loeb, ISACA CEO. “As part of our mission to narrow the skills gap and help enterprises develop their cyber workforce, ISACA developed the CSX Training Platform as an affordable solution that gives cyber security professionals complex scenarios to handle and live incidents to detect and mitigate.”

The CSX Training Platform is currently available for enterprise use. An individual version will be available later in 2017. For more information, visit www.isaca.org/CSXCyberTrainingPlatform.