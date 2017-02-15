Secret Service Director to Retire

Joseph P. Clancy, the director of the Secret Service, is retiring after 29 years at the agency.

Clancy will step down March 4. Clancy served as the agency’s Director for two years.

He began his career in 1984, in the agency’s Philadelphia Field Office. His other assignments included the New York Field Office, Office of Congressional Affairs, Inspection Division and the Presidential Protective Division, where he served as the Special Agent in Charge. Clancy retired from the

Secret Service in 2011 and worked in the private sector for three years. In October 2014, the Obama Administration asked him to accept the position of Acting Director on an interim basis. In February 2015, Barack Obama appointed him as the 24th Director of the Secret Service.

