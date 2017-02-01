Security NewswirePorts: Sea, Land, & Air

Maritime Security Training For Libyan Officers

February 1, 2017
Kylie Bull
KEYWORDS border security / international security / Libyan security training / Maritime security
In December, Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, provided training for 62 Libyan Coast Guard and Navy officers aboard San Giorgio, a vessel taking part in the EU Naval Force Operation Sophia.

With the training program, Frontex is contributing to increasing the border control capacities of the Libyan Coast Guard and Navy. Frontex is training the Libyan officers on law enforcement at sea. The topics covered by nine Frontex trainers include preparing and planning of law enforcement operations and combating of smuggling and trafficking of human beings. It also covers the protection of human rights in all coast guard activities.

In the first 11 months of 2016, nearly 173,000 migrants crossed the Central Mediterranean and arrived in Italy, 20 percent more than a year ago. Most of them departed from Libya.

Kylie Bull began her career in television news at ITN in the UK before moving to print journalism. She has been an editor at IHS Jane's for sixteen years, where she continues today, and was recently the managing editor at Homeland Security Today. Bull has reported on a wide variety of security, geopolitical and counterterrorism subjects and has interviewed world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

