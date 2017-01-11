Majority of Americans Want Ban on Handguns in Checked Baggage

Most Americans, including half of independents and Republicans, support a ban on checking handguns into aircraft baggage.

The latest research from YouGov finds that most Americans (57%) support a ban on checking handguns into luggage, while only 26% oppose a ban. Support for a ban is strongest among Democrats (72%) but even 49% of independents and Republicans support the measure.

The partisan divide on the issue of handguns on planes is markedly smaller than the divide when it comes to general laws on the sale of handguns. While 73% of Democrats want it to be harder to buy a handgun, only 32% of Republicans agree.

See the full results here: https://today.yougov.com/news/2017/01/10/majority-back-ban-handguns-checked-baggage/