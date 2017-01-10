Air Rage Incidents are Increasing

An industry study has determined that incidents of air rage are increasing.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), an airline industry body, released a report that finds that "unruly passenger incidents" on board aircraft are inexorably on the rise, with a 14% increase in incidents reported in 2015 compared to the previous year.

In the last calendar year, 10,854 were reported. This is up from 9,316 incidents reported in 2014, or one incident for every 1,282 flights.

Most on-board incidents involved "verbal abuse, failure to follow lawful crew instructions and other forms of anti-social behavior," the report found. As much as 11% of reports "indicated physical aggression towards passengers or crew or damage to the aircraft."

Alcohol and drugs -- play a big part in turning otherwise docile travelers into raging, rule-breaking belligerents. The report finds that alcohol or drug intoxication was identified as a factor in 23% of cases, but adds that in most of these cases, it's consumed prior to boarding.

"The anti-social behavior of a tiny minority of customers can have unpleasant consequences for the safety and comfort of all on board," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO. "The increase in reported incidents tells us that more effective deterrents are needed."



