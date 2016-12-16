Missouri State Names Emergency Preparedness Manager

Springfield, MO Fire Chief David Hall will join Missouri State University as its first emergency preparedness manager.

He will manage planning, budgeting, training and programming related to emergency preparedness and response functions at the university.

Hall has worked for the Springfield Fire Department for 27 years, serving as fire chief since 2009. He has been actively involved in the community, including serving as chairman of the Greene County 911 Advisory Board.

Hall is a leader in emergency preparedness and operations. He is an intelligence liaison officer for the Missouri State Highway Patrol Information Analysis Center, a member of the IAFC Terrorism and Homeland Security Committee and secretary of the Missouri Association of Fire Chiefs.

Over the last 20 years, Hall has taught courses at Missouri State, University of Missouri – Fire Training and the National Fire Academy. He completed the Executive Leaders Program at the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Homeland Defense Studies and the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy, and has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Missouri State University.

