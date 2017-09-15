The World's Most Stressful Cities
A new study by Zipjet has ranked the world’s most stressful cities using factors such as traffic, security, employment, mental health and even the amount of sunshine hours to determine the stress levels of residents of the world’s largest cities.
The most stressful cities are:
- Baghdad, Iraq
- Kabul, Afghanistan
- Lagos, Nigeria
- Dakar, Senegal
- Cairo, Egypt
- Tehran, Iran
- Dhaka, Bangladesh
- Karachi, Pakistan
- New Delhi, India
- Manila, Philippines
The least stressful cities in the world:
- Stuttgart, Germany
- Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
- Hanover, Germany
- Bern, Switzerland
- Munich, Germany
- Bordeaux, France
- Edinburgh, UK
- Sydney, Australia
- Graz, Austria
- Hamburg, Germany
In the United States, Seattle is ranked as the 12th least stressful city, Boston is 36th, and San Francisco is ranked 40th.
