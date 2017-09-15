Security Newswire

The World's Most Stressful Cities

September 15, 2017
A new study by Zipjet has ranked the world’s most stressful cities using factors such as traffic, security, employment, mental health and even the amount of sunshine hours to determine the stress levels of residents of the world’s largest cities.

The most stressful cities are:

  1. Baghdad, Iraq
  2. Kabul, Afghanistan
  3. Lagos, Nigeria
  4. Dakar, Senegal
  5. Cairo, Egypt
  6. Tehran, Iran
  7. Dhaka, Bangladesh
  8. Karachi, Pakistan
  9. New Delhi, India
  10. Manila, Philippines
     

The least stressful cities in the world:

  1. Stuttgart, Germany
  2. Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
  3. Hanover, Germany
  4. Bern, Switzerland
  5. Munich, Germany
  6. Bordeaux, France
  7. Edinburgh, UK
  8. Sydney, Australia
  9. Graz, Austria
  10. Hamburg, Germany

In the United States, Seattle is ranked as the 12th least stressful city, Boston is 36th, and San Francisco is ranked 40th.

https://www.zipjet.co.uk/2017-stressful-cities-ranking

