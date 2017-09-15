A new study by Zipjet has ranked the world’s most stressful cities using factors such as traffic, security, employment, mental health and even the amount of sunshine hours to determine the stress levels of residents of the world’s largest cities.

The most stressful cities are:

Baghdad, Iraq Kabul, Afghanistan Lagos, Nigeria Dakar, Senegal Cairo, Egypt Tehran, Iran Dhaka, Bangladesh Karachi, Pakistan New Delhi, India Manila, Philippines



The least stressful cities in the world:

Stuttgart, Germany Luxembourg City, Luxembourg Hanover, Germany Bern, Switzerland Munich, Germany Bordeaux, France Edinburgh, UK Sydney, Australia Graz, Austria Hamburg, Germany

In the United States, Seattle is ranked as the 12th least stressful city, Boston is 36th, and San Francisco is ranked 40th.

https://www.zipjet.co.uk/2017-stressful-cities-ranking