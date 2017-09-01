Creates Zones for Targeted Audio Announcements

TechnologiesIndustry Innovations

Network Speakers from Axis Communications

September 1, 2017
These Power over Ethernet networked speakers – available in ceiling or cabinet versions – are high-sensitivity full-range loudspeakers that offer quality background music playback and have the ability to make clear announcements, whether scheduled in advance, triggered by an event captured by a surveillance system, or made live through a built-in microphone or a Voice over IP telephone system. By creating zones with the units, enterprises can adjust volume, music or announcements by area or for each unit individually.

