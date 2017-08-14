The 2017 Safest Cities in America

Niche, a company that researches and collects reviews on cities, recently ranked the safest cities in the US.

The researchers analyzed public crime data - including larceny, vehicular theft, and homicide rates - from sources including the US Census and the FBI. They also considered more than 100 million reviews from users, who rated how safe they feel in their cities. The ranking suggests that California, with nine of the top 25 cities, is one of the safest states in the US.

The 25 safest cities in America, according to Niche, are:

Naperville, IL Irvine, CA Thousand Oaks, CA Provo, UT Round Rock, TX Ann Arbor, MI Carlsbad, CA Port St. Lucie, FL Sunnyvale, CA Cape Coral, FL Plano, TX Glendale, CA Temecula, CA Overland Park, KS Burbank, CA Richardson, TX Fort Collins, CO Boise, ID Rochester, MN Santa Clara, CA College Station, TX Torrance, CA Bellevue, WA Boulder, CO McAllen, TX

https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/search/safest-cities/