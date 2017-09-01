Security Leadership and ManagementMost Influential People in Security
The Most Influential People in Security 2017

Impacting enterprises, communities and nations, these 21 leaders are making a difference throughout the security industry.

September 1, 2017
Claire Meyer
Every year, Security magazine is pleased to honor top security executives and leaders who are positively impacting the security industry, their organization, their colleagues and peers, and the national and global security landscape. They have been nominated by their colleagues and associates, and were chosen based upon their leadership qualities and the overall positive impact that their security initiatives, programs or departments have had upon their shareholders, enterprises, colleagues and the general public.

