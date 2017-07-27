TSA Expands Electronic Screening to Tablets, e-Readers

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Wednesday that it is boosting security measures at U.S. airports by requiring any carry-on electronic device larger than a cellphone (tablets, e-readers) to be screened separately.

Passengers will now be asked to place small electronics in bins with nothing below or on top of them, similar to the rules for laptops, when going through TSA screening checkpoints, according to CNN. The TSA rolled out these measures at 10 U.S. airports as a pilot program in May 2017, and the agency announced plans to expand the rules nationwide.

The new rules apply only to “standard” screening lanes, not TSA pre-check travelers.