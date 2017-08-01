Uses Real-Time Location Technologies to Power Two-Way Communication
VuTeur
Through real-time location system technologies embedded within modern mobile and smart devices, the VuTeur emergency management platform uses existing WiFi connectivity to communicate directly with mobile users within a facility during an incident or event, allowing security personnel to visualize users’ locations on a map of the facility. The system reports this to operators and responders and builds a picture of which individuals are at most risk for more complete situational awareness.
For more information, visit www.vuteur.com
