Offers Multi-Layered Security and Simultaneous Support for Multiple Credentials
Access 600 RNE1 and Harmony Series Locks from Corbin Russwin and Sargent
Combining the convenience of Integrated Wiegand system architecture with the heightened security and flexibility of HID Global’s iCLASS SE® technology, the Access 600® RNE1 and Harmony® Series locks from ASSA ABLOY Group brands Corbin Russwin and Sargent combine all standard control components into a single device. This integrated approach reduces installation time and creates a streamlined aesthetic. The devices also offer multi-layered security and support for multiple high-frequency credentials.
For more information, visit www.corbinrusswin.com or ASIS booth #3203.
