Offers Multi-Layered Security and Simultaneous Support for Multiple Credentials

August 1, 2017
KEYWORDS access control / ASIS International / credential management / security technology
Combining the convenience of Integrated Wiegand system architecture with the heightened security and flexibility of HID Global’s iCLASS SE® technology, the Access 600® RNE1 and Harmony® Series locks from ASSA ABLOY Group brands Corbin Russwin and Sargent combine all standard control components into a single device. This integrated approach reduces installation time and creates a streamlined aesthetic. The devices also offer multi-layered security and support for multiple high-frequency credentials.

For more information, visit www.corbinrusswin.com or ASIS booth #3203.

