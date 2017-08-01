Clarifies Forensic-Quality Details in Challenging Lighting
Forensic Wide Dynamic Range from Axis Communications
In bringing its Forensic Wide Dynamic Range technology to several new network cameras, including the AXIS P32 and AXIS Q35 series, Axis Communications is enhancing security leaders’ ability to capture forensic details in challenging lighting conditions. Wide Dynamic Range balances both very dark and very bright areas in a scene, such as in a parking garage or a storage room.
