When Touchdowns Lead to Earthquakes

The subject of security at sports venues usually revolves around traditional violence-related concerns like terrorism, active shooter or possibly drunken and rowdy fans getting into brawls.
But when stadium security directors call upon Douglas Taylor, CEO of North Tonawanda, N.Y.-based Taylor Devices, they’re usually thinking about acts of nature like an earthquake or heavy windstorm – although it also can be an overly jubilant crowd, or even a terrorist attack – that can cause damage to stadiums’ structure.