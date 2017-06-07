President Trump Picks Christopher Wray for FBI Director

President Donald Trump announced that he will nominate Christopher Wray to serve as FBI Director.

"I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI," Trump tweeted. "Details to follow."

Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm, and previously worked for the DOJ as assistant attorney general for the criminal division under President George W. Bush from 2003 to 2005.

Wray earlier worked as an associate deputy attorney general with the DOJ before he was named principal associate deputy attorney general.

Wray graduated from Yale University in 1989 before graduating from its law school three years later, the DOJ says online. He also worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Georgia from 1997 to 2001.