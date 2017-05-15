Delta is Testing Facial Recognition Technology for Bag Drops

Delta Air Lines is introducing four self-service bag drop machines at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this summer, a $600,000 investment that allows customers to check their own bags.

One machine will be equipped to test facial recognition technology to match customers with their passport photos through identification verification, a first for U.S. carriers.

"We expect this investment and new process to save customers time," said Gareth Joyce, Delta's Senior Vice President – Airport Customer Service and Cargo. "And, since customers can operate the biometric-based bag drop machine independently, we see a future where Delta agents will be freed up to seek out travelers and deliver more proactive and thoughtful customer service."

The airline's introduction of self-service bag drops and facial-recognition technology is a natural next step in its work to streamline airport processes and is complimented by Delta's RFID. Previous self-service innovations like ticketing kiosks and check-in via the Fly Delta Mobile app have transformed congested lobby areas and drastically improved customer satisfaction scores.

"This is the next step in curating an airport experience that integrates thoughtful innovation from start to finish," Joyce said. "We're making travel easier than ever for our customers and continuing to deliver a leading customer experience."

The airline will collect customer feedback during the trial and run process analyses to ensure that this lobby enhancement improves the overall customer experience. Delta said that studies have found that self-service bag drops have the potential to process twice as many customers per hour.

