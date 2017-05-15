Cyber, Economy and Medical Costs are Top Business Concerns

Business leaders and consumers share many common concerns, according to the Travelers Risk Index. The annual survey found that cyber risk is still considered one of the greatest risks facing both Americans and American businesses

And while businesses worry more about the implications of getting hacked, consumers are primarily concerned about personal privacy loss, identity fraud and cyber threats.

Top Business Concerns

Medical cost inflation, increasing employee benefit costs and cyber-related technology risks/data breaches again topped the Index, although the overall proportion who felt the business environment is becoming more risky declined slightly from 2015 to 2016, from 44 percent to 41 percent.

Businesses also cited a changing workforce and technological change as leading business disruptors, the key trends that have the potential to change the way that business is conducted for many industries. They report that talent management is a key business concern, with the ability to attract and retain the right kind of talent being one of the leading perceived business risks, particularly among mid-sized and large businesses. While managing talent is a concern, only 40 percent of businesses surveyed reported that they transfer knowledge from retiring staff and only 60 percent reported that they provide employee safety training. These business practices can help promote a safe and well-trained workforce. While cyber remains a key concern, close to two-thirds of businesses surveyed reportedly have not taken basic prevention measures, such as providing employee data protection education and practices or creating a cyber/data breach incident response plan. Other concerns vary by industry. Top Consumer Concerns Among consumers, financial concerns, personal safety concerns and personal privacy loss/identity theft (ID Theft) were among their top worries. A majority (56 percent) of consumers continue to view their world as riskier, while one in eight feels it is becoming less risky.