Wells Fargo Unveils Cardless ATMs

Wells Fargo & Company has initiated cardless technology at 13,000 ATMs that will allow customers to use ATMs without physical debit cards.

Customers need to log into their Wells Fargo mobile app, which will provide an eight-digit code usable at all the company's ATMs around the U.S.. With this, the debit or ATM card Personal Identification Number (PIN) will enable customers to access the ATM.



"At Wells Fargo, we believe the future is cardless, and the launch of One-Time Access Code provides our 20 million mobile banking customers another convenient way to manage money," said Brett Pitts, head of digital for Virtual Channels. "This new ATM feature exemplifies Wells Fargo's commitment to innovation," Pitts further noted.



Later in 2017, Wells Fargo said it plans to initiate near-field communication or "NFC" technology at its ATMs. This will enable customers to carry out their ATM transactions through smart phone-generated PIN codes. The company said that ATM users will be required to log in to their respective mobile wallets and then tap their smart phones to the machine's NFC point in order to confirm the transaction. More than 40% of the bank's ATMs have this capability presently.

