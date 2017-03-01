ManagementSecurity Leadership and ManagementSecurity Newswire

Mental Health, Stress Rates Climbing in U.S., Canadian Workplaces

Mental Health, Stress Rates Climbing in U.S., Canadian Workplaces
March 1, 2017
Sarah Sameei
KEYWORDS enterprise security / mental health / workplace stress / workplace violence
Reprints
No Comments

Employee stress rates are reportedly high in companies within the United States and Canada, thus raising concerns regarding mental health, substance abuse and how a high stress environment impacts the workplace. According to the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans’ Mental Health and Substance Abuse Benefits Survey, among the 344 companies surveyed, U.S. companies reported 94.3 percent as a stressed work force with a 60.8 percent occurrence of depression, in comparison to Canada’s 85 percent and 66 percent, respectively.

While the stress rates and the available EAP’s are relatively similar, the survey notes that these countries have different approaches while dealing with mental health of employees. The U.S. conducts health evaluations that bring up topics like mental health and substance abuse and recognizes a wide range of mental health conditions. According to the report, Canadian employers are keen to offer return to-work initiatives for employees who take leave due to mental health issues, thus providing these employees varying management programs and flexible work schedules.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Recent Articles by Sarah Sameei

New Record High for Identity Fraud

Unprepared Companies Vulnerable to Ransomware Attacks

Large-Loss Fires Inflict Costly Damage to Properties

Product Spotlight: Perimeter Security Solutions

Sarah Sameei is a freelance writer based in Texas. She has a BA in English and is currently pursuing a second degree in Engineering.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.