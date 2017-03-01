PhysicalIdentity ManagementSecurity Newswire

Nigeria to Implement Nationwide Biometrics

Security newswire default
March 1, 2017
Kylie Bull
KEYWORDS biometrics / international news / Nigeria security / Security News
Reprints
No Comments

Authorities in Nigeria are planning to employ biometrics in a nationwide census. The country’s National Population Commission has commissioned Bio-Metrica’s Multi-Factor Biometric Census Registration System (CRS) for its efforts in the 2018 Population Census. Handheld devices will collect citizens’ fingerprint and facial biometrics, and the CRS is going to be used to manage that data.

The nationwide biometric registration project comes after a biometric identification system deployed by the country’s banks assisted the Nigerian government to identify payroll fraud in the public service.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Recent Articles by Kylie Bull

Radiation Exposure Guidelines to Be Created

Addressing Violent Extremism in Prisons

Australia Plans Biometrics Overhaul

Return Experts to Be Deployed at EU Borders

Digital Currency Exploitation in the Spotlight

Kylie Bull began her career in television news at ITN in the UK before moving to print journalism. She has been an editor at IHS Jane's for sixteen years, where she continues today, and was recently the managing editor at Homeland Security Today. Bull has reported on a wide variety of security, geopolitical and counterterrorism subjects and has interviewed world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.