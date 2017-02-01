Industry InnovationsNew Technology Products

Designed to Maintain Surveillance in Rugged Environments

eXtreme8 Integrated Server from Salient Systems

February 1, 2017
KEYWORDS integrated server / ruggedized security / security technology / video management / video surveillance
This integrated server, switch and software platform is designed in a compact form factor, and the unit is ruggedized to withstand temperature conditions from -40ºC to 60ºC (-40ºF to 140ºF) without the need for additional heating or air conditioning. Dirty, dusty or damp environments that receive little-to-no facilities maintenance are ideal settings for this fanless integrated server.

