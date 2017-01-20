Manchester United Hires Counter-Terrorism Manager

European soccer club Manchester United has hired a full-time counter-terrorism manager.

Eurosport reported that the Premier League club had hired a former inspector from Greater Manchester Police's specialist search unit.

It said the new chief had started work "alongside the club's current senior security team, with an emphasis on counter-terrorism and general security improvements".

The appointment of the unnamed officer at one of the world's biggest and best-supported clubs comes amid heightened global concern after recent attacks in Europe and security breaches at United.

Two stands at the 75,000-seat Old Trafford ground were evacuated just before the start of a league game against Bournemouth in May when a suspicious package was found in the restroom. The package was later revealed to be a fake device accidentally left behind after a training exercise. In addition, two fans on an official tour of the ground in November hid in a restroom and stayed in the stadium overnight.

